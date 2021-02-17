Skip to main content
Huntsville pharmacist braces the cold

Working from home isn't an option for some

Icy streets are keeping people off the roads, but not everyone can work from home.

The wintry weather forced - annya plotkina - to walk to and from work this week.

She's a pharmacist at huntsville hospital - and said she's been stuck in the snow before, so getting on the roads wasn't worth the risk!

Roads were definitely icy, i walked back to my apartment and almost slipped a few times.

Plotkina says hospital workers have to show up to work no matter what - to take care of patients.

She lives a little over a mile from work!

She says her other-co workers have had to sleep at the

