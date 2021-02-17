Road conditions causing hazardous travel - 5 p.m. report

Wintery precipitation may be gone the ice is still here.

Wtva's chelsea brown is live in monroe county with how the icey weather is affecting some of our southern counties.

Here in monroe county it is of course cold, so that means the ice is here to stay a little longer.

Roads are icy across the areas.

Amory police department closed a part of tushudi road where there is a bunch of hills because it was too dangerous for drivers.

And on hwy 278 this morning in greenwood springs an 18- wheeler driver had problems with the icy hills.

In clay county the ema director told me many people got stuck and he urged people to not get out just to sight see.

In chickasaw and oktibbeha county administrators tell me roads are worse than they were yesterday but they have not seen many issues other than slick roads.

In columbus road crews are continuing to treat roads and bridges with sand.

And around the golden triangle and in chickasaw and monroe counties officials have not seen a lot of trees down or power poles.

West point police chief told me the sunshine earlier melted some of the icey roads but expects the mositure to refreeze tonight.

