Deadly cold leaves millions without power in Texas

[NFA] An Arctic air mass delivered bone-chilling temperatures to parts of the U.S. unaccustomed to frigid weather, leaving millions of Texans without power on Tuesday.
This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
It’s as if the world has been turned upside-down, or at least its weather. You can blame the increasingly familiar polar vortex,..
A record-breaking winter storm has killed more than a dozen people across the country. In Texas, millions are without power as..