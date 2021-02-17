North Alabama has lake effect snow for the second time this year

For the second time this winter - our waay 31 storm tracker early warning radar network picked up a band of lake effect snow.

Take a look at this time lapse video captured from our decatur radar site.

You can see the snow moving in and covering the ground.

Waay 31's grace campbell spoke with the national weather service about what impact this type of snow can have on our region.

Meteorologists with the national weather service in huntsville can count the number of times we've had lake effect snow in north alabama this year on just one hand.

Robert boyd, meteorologist with nws: "this happens about, maybe a couple of times a season or so.

Depends on how cold it gets."

Since big snow falls aren't a regular occurrence in our region, robert boyd with the national weather service says having lake effect snow won't impact the people of north alabama anymore than a regular snowfall does.

Robert boyd, meteorologist w/ nws in huntsville "just the same effects that snow in general has on the areas in the deep south because we don't normally get snow, but when we get snow it becomes a big, you know, changer of i guess our activities until it melts or goes away."

Lake effect snow causes places up north to accumulate more snow than it does down here.

While it may only give us a few more inches of snow than we would get otherwise, boyd says we still see the impacts of lake effect snow on our roads.

Robert boyd: "it can start causing similar issues that any other snow can form and can cause.

Like on roads and everything, you know, driving over it and cars compacting it."

Reporting in huntsville, grace campbell waay 31 news.

