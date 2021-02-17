Meet Stella, possibly the oldest Great Dane ever, has just celebrated a birthday in Hixson.

A local, great dane may be the oldest to ever live after turning thirteen last week.

News 12's bekah birdsall gives us a glimpse into this great, great danes's life.

Hixson dog, stella may be the oldest great dane in the country, maybe even the world after turning thirteen years old last week.

Stella celebrated with her favorite activity, napping, as well as clump of whip cream.

Owners, jeffrey and becky holst adopted stella in april of 2008, when she was just 8 weeks old.

"she liked to run a lot when she was younger, she used to run laps in the backyard, but the last couple of years, she doesn't really like to run.

She still likes to go for a walk like every day, she loves to get outside.

She's unlike other teenagers but not that unlike them right, she likes to sleep a lot, so if we don't get her up, she just stays in bed.

That's pretty much her daily routine."

Stella's diet consists of high- quality, high-protein, low carb dog food and no table scraps.

Something the holsts say has helped stella live a long, healthy life.

Great danes, are the tallest dogs in the world but in spite of their size, they are highly social and often called "gentle giants."

Their size, however, comes with a significant downside: they have an average life expectancy of only 7 to 10 years.

"when she was ten, around christmas time, so she was almost eleven, my wife was like 'oh, this is her last christmas' and all sad and everything.

I was like i dont know maybe there will be one more.

And, that's two christmas's ago now."

The holsts said the pandemic has benefitted stella to where she always has someone there to care for her in her old age.

Stella, what is the secret to a long life?

Well, i guess we'll never know.

Reporting in hixson, tn, bekah birdsall,