Salvation Army Mardi Bras

The Salvation Army helps the homeless with their annual Mardi Bra event by donating under garments.

Chattanooga, the salvation army is celebrating mardi gras by giving back to the homeless.

But this annual event is called mardi "bra"!

The non-profit donates bras, panties and toiletries to women in need.

Organizers say they created this event after finding out bras are rarely donated.

It's very important for our unhorsed neighbors to know they are cared for.

That they are not in this alone.

When you are homeless , the underwear and socks are very important.

If you would like to donate to the salvation army, you can find their wish list