Protecting Your Home In The Winter

44news reporter megan diventi explains the steps you can take--no matter what mother nature throws our way.

"there are preventative measures you can take."

It's that time of year--winter weather is blanketing the tri-state--- and your home--- could bare the burden--- "it just saves them money in the long run."

Smith heating and plumbing owner louis smith says he sees his fair share of winter damage-- "when the weather starts turning bad, normally it takes a day or so before pipes and all start to freeze.

A lot depends on our area on winds and wind factors, and a lot of it comes off the river."

But to avoid this-- smith says preparation is key--heating costs and water damage can throw a wrench into your winter budget--- but you can limit the losses by addressing the gaps and cracks ahead of time.... "being preventative especially with snowfall, with having the right equipment ahead of time, such as shovels, ice melt, salt."

For insurance agents--they say even if you take the small steps early on---having the extra coverage can't hurt... "you can have a very costly situation that you would still need to pay a thousand, two thousand dollars, before the insurance would kick in.

So, do you have an emergency fund as well to make sure that if a loss does occur, you have the proper funds to protect minor damages too."

Homeowners can also add attic insulation---and leave sink cabinets open so the pipes can stay warm--- furnace filters are cleaned---and faucets are left on... "just a drip similar to that so that water is moving."

Just simple steps---to help you avoid the headache---and the hassle--- megan diventi, 44news.

