5:30 Floyd County Arrest 02.16.2021

STATE POLICE SAY A FLOYD COUNTY MAN IS UNDER ARREST... ACCUSED OF HOLDING HIS PARENTS HOSTAGE AND TRYING TO BURN DOWN THEIR HOME.

A floyd county man is under arrest... accused of holding his parents hostage and trying to burn down their home.

Full mug:man accused of trying to burn parents' home floyd county chad manuel chad manuel.jpg &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; k-s-p says police were called to a home and found chad manuel pouring kerosene throughout his parents' home and refused to stop when the deputy told him to.

They say he was also holding his parents at knifepoint... and had cut the tires on their car so they could not leave.

According to police... manuel became aggressive toward the deputy... but was arrested without incidence.