SPARK has a great night for kids

Kids needing special attention are getting just that

Every third tuesday of the month has been designated as "discovery play night" at spark.

For kids needing special accommodatio ns!

"* lots of smiles through thoe masks.

This is a night where the kids can enjoy some fun in a safe space ?

"* along with their parents.

Last year, spark received a grant from rochester area foundation for discovery play night and children who require special accomocations ?

"* such as those with a light or hearing sensitivity.

Spark development manager lindsey hemker says the kids receive sensory bags when they arrive ?

"* these bags include glasses, headphones, gloves, and mechanisms to play with.

On these nights, spark partners give the kids opporrunities to try new things ?

"* such as music therapy.

This night isn't just for the kids ... her child gravitated to healing rhythms and to musical therapist and sat down and just was in awe.

And grabbed instruments and started playing and started humming along.

It was incredible.

The mom she just got choked up and she goes i didn't know my son even liked music.

Discovery play night is from 5:30 until 7:30.

It goes through june.

This grant money runs out in june and spark is looking for a new