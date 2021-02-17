Grants Pass School District reaches out for support ahead of School Exclusion Day

The Grants Pass School District reports that some families are struggling to get their child immunized ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

Tomorrow is the deadline for when oregon students will need to be up to date on their immunizations oregon's "school exclusion day" requires that students be caught up on their required immunizations to continue attending school or childcare.

Grants pass school district officials say they've sent out letter reminders to families.

"i think the main thing is, um, you know, kind of like with the push for folks to get their covid vaccinations, it's kind of the same thing with the measles, mumps, rubella immunizations that the students get.

You don't want to have any kind of an outbreak of any communicable disease."

