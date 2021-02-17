Framing Britney Spears - Her rise was a global phenomenon.
Her downfall was a cruel national sport.
This new film has sparked a wave of support for Britney Spears.
Can it change celebrity culture?
Framing Britney Spears - Her rise was a global phenomenon.
Her downfall was a cruel national sport.
This new film has sparked a wave of support for Britney Spears.
Can it change celebrity culture?
The media failed Britney Spears on more than one occasion.
Claude Kelly, who worked on Britney Spears' 2008 album 'Circus', felt she was being "mistreated" at the time and has questioned why..