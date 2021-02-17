An end to snow days? Some schools continue instruction online amid winter weather

Is the traditional snow day coming to an end?
While many school districts are giving students and staff the day off amid winter weather, others continued with remote instruction or posted student assignments online.
Winter storms are forcing school districts to choose either virtual learning or snow days