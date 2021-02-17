Elementary School Students Return to the Classroom

Other grade levels will return to in person learning in the weeks to come.

K-1st grade and middle school students in the Medford School District had an in person orientation on February 16.

And staff agree that this is an exciting opportunity -- new protocols will need to be followed.

Vo: at griffin creek elementary -- k through first graders were reintroduced to in person learning for orientation.

Face coverings were on, hands were being sanitized, and desks were separated six feet apart.

A first grade teacher at the school says students aren't being required to have a negative covid test to be in the building -- but procedures are in place to make sure students aren't sick.

Sot: there's visual screenings by multiple adults.

Vo: the principal of griffin creek says washing hands regularly -- among other health safety measures -- is also being required of students and staff.

And she explains that pick-up will be different for every school.

Sot: as a parent has come we will use a walkie talkie to get a hold of that student to get them to the car.

Vo: k through first grade will be in the classroom 4 times a week.

Middle schoolers -- who also had orientation today -- will be in class twice a week.

When grades 4 through 6 have orientation next week they will be in class twice a week as well -- as will high schoolers when they return to class in the weeks to come.

Wednesdays for each grade level are reserved for remote learning.

Sot: i know that students are going to be successful because of all of the educators we have in the medford school district.

Everybody has been working so hard to make sure students are getting what they need, even virtually.

Vo: and abbott agrees with her.

Sot: young learners really thrive on structure and predictability and this has not been the year for that so i'm really really proud of my students in the way that they've become problem solvers and resilient to change.

Vo: and the medford school district superintendent is ready get students learning in the best way possible.

Sot: we are so ready and excited to bring that shared vision to life in person.

Staff across the district say this is unlike any transition they've had to deal with before but it's