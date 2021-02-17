Ashland High School decides not to play varsity football in spring

Athletic Director Karl Kemper tells NewsWatch 12 Sports they will not play varsity football and instead will play JV football for the Spring 2021 season.

Tomorrow the oregon school activities association will have a work session to discuss how the culminating weeks will work for the sports season.

Football teams started non-contact practices this past week and soccer, cross country and volleyball will start next monday.

But for one of our local schools, the football season will be a bit different.

Ashland will be playing football, but not varsity football.

Athletic director karl kemper tells newswatch 12 sports they are instead going to play a junior varsity schedule this year.

Kemper has not responded as to why