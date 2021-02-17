Community Foundation of the North State hosting Jumpstart Fundraiser Accelerator Program

More help is one the way for non-profits in Northern California.

They have been seeing an increase need for services or cancelling fundraising events.

That's why community foundation of the north state is hosting the "jumpstart fundraiser accelerator program".

This is a year- long program.

It pairs non- profits with mentors, and places them in a local cohort group.

The program is designed to help non-profits find different ways to jumpstart fundraising, especially during the pandemic.

Community foundation of the north state says, it's already seen more than 100 organizations sign up.

