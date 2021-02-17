Forestport House Fire

CREWS WERE CALLED FOR A FULLY INVOLVED HOUSE FIRE ON AGER LANE IN THE TOWN OF FORESTPORT

Fire crews are still on the scene some four hours after a massive house fire started in the town of forestport.

Tonight we are still learning details...its your top story.

Here's what we know....crews were called for a fully nvoed house fire oager lane in the to of forestporjustr lake.

This video taken by our crew was nearly an hour and a half after it started...still very intense and dangerous.

Multiple crews and tankers had to be brought in.

They not only battled the flames but the elements as well, snow and cold.

We are in contact with crews in otter lake...they have not released what happened or if there are any injuries at this point.

As you can see the house is completely destroyed.

We will continue to reach out to authorities for updates.

