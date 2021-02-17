SHADOWLAND Movie (2021)

Plot synopsis: Cam, an ex-serviceman turned bodyguard recruits Elaine, an old team member and colleague, for what should be an easy mission: get the Ambassador he is responsible for, and his family, safely to a function in rural Scotland.

But en-route they are attacked by hijackers hellbent on ransoming the Ambassador.

In the ensuing gunfight the Ambassador is shot and wounded and his wife is killed.

The survivors take refuge in an old military barracks and they can’t believe their luck when the hijackers themselves are mysteriously attacked and killed.

But soon, whatever killed the hijackers has them in its sights and their only hope of survival is an old scientist from the barracks who seems to know more than he says about whatever lurks outside.

Written & Directed by Simon Kay Stars: Amelia Eve, Rebecca Finch, Vivien Taylor