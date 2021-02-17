Loogootee semi-state preview

Welcome back... the loogootee girls head to the 1a jasper semi-state not only looking to repeat, but they'll be taking with them an attitude... this past saturday the lady lions won their second straight regional title, but very few gave the defending 1a state champs a chance of doing that... they proved everyone wrong....now they head to semi-state saturday to take on greenwood christian.... these two schools met last year at the jasper semi-state...loogootee won that game by 17.... with a majority of their team back this year, the lady lions say the bigger the stage, the more they come ready to play!