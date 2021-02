Prodigal Son S02E07 Face Value

Prodigal Son 2x07 "Face Value" Promo trailer with guest star Catherine Zeta-Jones - Malcolm, still reeling from the latest events with Ainsley, focuses on the next case, in which a famous plastic surgeon is murdered.

Meanwhile, Martin gets a new job working in the infirmary with resident MD Dr. Vivian Capshaw (Zeta-Jones).

Then, Jessica is surprised to learn her younger sister is in town in the all-new “Face Value” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, March 2nd on FOX.