Indiana Tech Women's Volleyball Comes Up Short Against Cornerstone

Indiana Tech Women's volleyball fights back to take their match with Cornerstone to four sets before coming up short in the fourth to fall 3-1.

Across town to the schafer center..

Indiana tech women hosting cornerstone for some whac action tonight..and it was all golden eagles early in this one... already up big... bailey cummings returns the long pass back for one of her match high 15 kills..

Cornerstone takes a 13 point lead...warriors would get off the schneid after that... havilyn cummings... with the big swing for the kill..

One of her six...later on... taylor paul... paints the back line for the kill... the freshman leading the warriors with 11 on the night... tech back within just five....but that's as close as they'd be the rest of the set... alexis angus ends it here with the kill off the blockers..

She pitched in with 10...tech falls in four... 3-1 the final tonight...