Purdue Fort Wayne WVB Cruises to Sixth-Straight Win

The Mastodons won their sixth-straight match with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-18) victory over Robert Morris on Tuesday (Feb.

From purdue to purdue fort wayne..

The volleydons back in action hosting robert morris tonight..dons swept the colonials last night..

And picked up right where they left off today..first set... that's rachael crucis with the ace... one of her match high three on the night... dons up seven...later in the first... set point... and who better to go to than katie crowe?

She tools the blockers for the kill... p-f-w takes the first 25-19...more from crowe now in the second... a little softer touch on this one..

But same result... a match high 17 kills for her... and then... you're gonna see former south adams starfire madi wurster with the cross court kill..

She added 13...dons take the second 25-20... they roll to the three set win...make it six straight wins for steve florio and company... dons are back in action next monday and tuesday for a doubleheader with cleveland state..