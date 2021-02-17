Concerns for slick spots on roads

Our team coverage now moves to sand mountain.

Waay31s sierra phillips has been in contact with officials all day.

Sierra, what are their main concerns heading into tonight?

Current conditions update emergency management officials tell me their main concern for tonight and the morning commute is ice that could stick around on the roads.

You're taking a look at cars on and near john t reid parkway tonight-- jackson county officials tell me main roads like this one here in scottsboro are okay to drive-- with caution.

Their concerns are secondary roads with slick spots.

Those slick spots might stick around until around noon tomorrow.

Marshall, dekalb and jackson county officials tell me they are worried about slick spots tonight.

No roads in sand mountain are impassable tonight-- but its important to take the drive slow even tomorrow morning.

Reporting live in scottsboro sierra phillips waay31 news.