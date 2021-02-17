Parts Of NE Broward County Under Boil Water Order After Lightning Strike Hits Water Treatment Plant
In a release from the county, the lightning strike impacted the capabilities of the 2A pumping station in Pompano Beach, which resulted in very little to low water pressure.

