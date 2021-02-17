North Alabama snow day

To criminal prosecution.

We are now two days into these winter conditions that have wreaked havoc across north alabama.

But even in the elements.many of you have found ways to have a little fun..

And shared your experiences with us through pictures and video.

Here are a few of those special moments.

The winter weather may have closed schools across the region.

But russellville city schools superintendent dr. heath grimes seemed to be enjoying the snow day.

He shared this sledding video on the district facebook page showing students how it's done.

And viewer anita crowell sent us these images of her darling great grandson bo from rainsville, alabama.

She told us bo is telling his dog all about the snow and what fun they are going to have.

During this stretch of winter weather..it was the birds that seemed most at home in the frigid conditions.

Viewer micah charyn captured the image of this cardinal as ease - atop monte sano mountain relaxing in a tree surrounded by ice covered branches.

Viewer jean chenault took this picture.adding that the cardinals were hungrey today.the freezing weather didn't seem to impact their appitite.

And viewer maegan lang told us her little ones are loving a day in the snow.

Her daughter even put on her elsa costume to get in the spirt while her son enjoyed throwing snow.

We would like to see your pictures of this winter weather.

Send them to us at share@waaytv.com.

We may use