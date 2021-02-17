As Indoor Restaurant Capacity Expands Again, Some Restaurateurs Say It Will Make A Difference

In another small win for Chicago restaurants on Tuesday, indoor dining capacity limits were increased again amid improving COVID-19 metrics.
CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.
The change takes effect on Friday.