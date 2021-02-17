Carol and Ernie eating their lunch. (@zslwhipsnadezoo/Newsflash)

This is the moment two Asian small-clawed otters take a brief pause during playtime to enjoy their lunch of mixed fish, clams and crabs.Two-year-old Carol and seven-year-old Ernie were introduced to their new home at the ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire in July last year as part of a breeding programme for the South Asian species, classified as vulnerable in the wild.(@zslwhipsnadezoo/Newsflash)