‘China still holding villages from Tawang to Anjaw’: Arunachal Congress MLA

Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh has warned of China’s policies in Arunchal Pradesh.

‘In 1959, when Dalai Lama came to Tawang, PLA made deep incursion into India but had to move back due to inhospitable conditions.

They're still holding the place they moved back to and have built huts from Tawang till Anjaw,’ Ninong Ering said.

He further criticised the Modi government’s North East policy and said that there more representatives from the Noerth East should be a part of the government.

‘Rameshwar Teli is just making some food parks, Kiren Rijiju is playing football and looking after AYUSH.

I want to ask PM to give our people important portfolios,’ Ering said.

