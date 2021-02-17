Ashland High School decides not to play varsity football in spring, player safety main concern

Athletic Director Karl Kemper tells NewsWatch 12 Sports they will not play varsity football and instead will play JV football for the Spring 2021 season.

Birthday.

Coach canham told us to wish kevin a happy birthday so we'll extend that invitation along to you as well.

During newswatch 12 at 6 i told you about ashland's decision to not field a varsity football team this spring.

Within the last hour we got a response from ashland's athletic director karl kemper about their decision.

Player safety was their number one concern in regards to this decision.

Namely they wouldn't have enough players to field even close to a typical 5-a roster.

According to kemper-- ashland only has about 25 players committed to playing this spring.

Kemper says that a typical 4-a j-v roster has about 25 players, so they've opted to play at least three southern oregon 4-a j-v teams this king