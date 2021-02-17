Sicily residents watch on as an erupting Mount Etna sends ash clouds into air

Sicily residents watched on as an erupting Mount Etna sent ash clouds into the air on February 16.
The Department of Civil Protection has said nearby towns are not at risk but are being monitored.
The ash clouds forced a nearby airport in Catania to close.