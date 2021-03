Blaming BJP for political crisis, Puducherry CM says will 'prove majority'

Congress government in Puducherry fell into minority after several MLAs resigned.

"BJP at the centre have done it now despite pleading so many times.

It is a clear indication of BJP's ploy, the BJP has been poaching the MLAs, luring them.

It happened in three cases," said V Narayanasamy.

He added, "People of Puducherry will give fitting reply to their grand sena to topple our government.

We will prove our majority and do it according to the constitution."