MP bus accident: '50 bodies recovered, ex-gratia of Rs 7 lakh announced,' says Narottam Mishra

50 bodies have been recovered in Sidhi bus accident, informed Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, adding that ex-gratia of Rs 7 lakh has been announced for kin of deceased.

"MP CM will meet the injured.

50 bodies found till now and identified.

3-4 more casualties feared.

4 SDERF teams and divers are deputed.

Ex-gratia of Rs 7 lakh has been announced for kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured," said MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra.