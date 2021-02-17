HD Kumaraswamy questions transparency in Ram Mandir fund collection

Former chief minister of Karnataka, and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on February 17 raised several questions on the process of Ram Mandir fund collection, he also alleged that he has been threatened to donate money.

"I am not concerned about contribution of money (for Ram temple), if required I will also contribute.

But who is actually giving information?

Where is the transparency in collecting money?

Several people are collecting money by threatening others.

I am also a victim, 3 people, including a woman, came to my house.

They threatened me that why am I not giving money, this is country's prime issue - why are you not giving money?

Who is she?

Is she authorised to come and ask me?" questioned Kumaraswamy.