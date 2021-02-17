Grandson reveals the magic of music for his 83-year-old grandpa with dementia

Charlie Gibson understands the power of music for people living with dementia.

These deeply personal and uplifting clips filmed at the Manchester home of Charlie's grandpa, 83-year-old Barry Carr, show Barry's reaction when watching the musical drama The Greatest Showman.

Barry becomes visibly uplifted, smiling and clicking his fingers.

Charlie told Newsflare: "Barry is at the second stage of vascular dementia, so struggles with his memory and sleeps most of the day but has always loved his music and his musicals.

"As a way of showing dementia can be battled against and still have some fun, I recorded The Greatest Showman for him, and when visiting, I'll watch it with him.

Not remembering it, he loves it like it's the first time he's watched it!

Enjoy!" Charlie documents the close bond he shares with his grandpa on TikTok (@charliemoosemedia).