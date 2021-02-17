MN-Sure open enrollment underway

We'll continue this warmup new for you on daybreak.

When you go to mn sure dot org... this is the screen you'll see.

It's a place where minnesotans can compare plans side by side and purchase health insurance.

Mn sure is the state run health insurance exchange.

The pandemic has forced millions of americans into unemployment.

And we all know without a job... getting access to comprehensive care might be a little tricky.

The regular open enrollment period runs from november first through mid december ?

"* s this is a special open enrollment to help uninsured and other minnesotans obtain coverage.

You can also access tax credits that can help offset the price of your monthly premium.

Mn sure's ceo, nate clark, tells me the most important advice he has for minnesotans is never assume you make too much money and if you're uninsured... don't assume you can't "it's just so important that folks get covered.

We live in a time that's really uncertain.

The pandemic is still very much with us.

We think it's getting better, but the folks we're talking to and hearing from, they just want to have the security of comprehensive health coverage."

Mnsure ran a similar special enrollment period for uninsured minnesotans last march at the beginning of the pandemic and enrolled nearly ten thousand people into private coverage.

The special open enrollment for "mn?

"*sure" goes through may 17th.

