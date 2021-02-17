Delhi police arrest man seen swinging swords at Red Fort on R-day

Delhi police has made another arrest in connection with the incident at Red Fort on Republic Day.

Maninder Singh, who was allegedly swinging swords that ‘motivated’ protesters at the Red Fort, was arrested from Pitampura in the capital.

‘Singh was seen in a video swinging two swords at Red Fort with intent to motivate or radicalise and energise the violent anti-national elements indulging in brutal assault or attack on police persons on duty with swords, 'khandas', iron rods, axes, 'barsaas', sticks etc and damaging historical monument Red Fort on Republic Day,’ police said in a statement.

Earlier, Deep Sidhu and Iqbal Singh had also been arrested in connection with the case.

Over 120 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence across Delhi on January 26.