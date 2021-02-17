Snow delay your morning commute in NE Indiana, NW Ohio? You're not alone.

Roads covered in snow, cars stuck in parking lots, and many residents frustrated that icy conditions impeded their morning drive to work.

Not just for street crews..

But just about anyone who was trying to go to work... grab groceries... get anywhere...those of us shovelers... there's a lot of sore backs this morning and afternoon... no matter how much snow you saw.fox 55's nico pennisi reports on the clean-up outside houses and apartments..

And what you need to know before heading out wednesday.

Take pkg: ?nat?

"do you want me to come push?"these spinning tires are going nowhere.?nat?

Laughing pushing the cartaylor stephens' car stuck in a pile of snow this morning after nearly a foot of snow blanketed fort wayne.

"snow was covering my entire car but i was like whatever i'll try it because i wanted to get it to work."it took 30 minutes, a shovel and the help of some friendly neighbors ?nat?

"let me try to go forward again"before she was able to get her car out of the parking lot.rob davis with allen county highway department says his crews have been clearing the roads since 5 this morning."we've been punching open all of our hot roads, primary roads, getting them laid back.

Our secondaries, we've punched open.

We're slowly getting those laid back."indot spokesman hunter petroviak recommends staying off the roads if you can.

His crews have seen many wrecks."they saw a lot of slide offs out there.

That's most likely because somebody is not driving for the conditions, maybe driving a little too fast and you hit those slick spots that are still very prevalent out there."davis says the roads are deceiving.

They may seem fine, but you need to pay close attention to slick spots.

"some spots where the snow is drifting at, the roads are gonna be uneven, packed in snow and some ice.

Drive slow and use caution."

Stephens says risking her safety isn't worth it.

A day inside cozied up in.

Her apartment will have to do.in fort wayne i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news.

For more tips on how to stay safe out on the roads, make sure to visit our website at w f