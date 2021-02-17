'This year's been exceptional': Fort Wayne snow plow drivers cash in on heavy snowfall

Blazing a trail isn't always easy, but for private snow plow drivers like Phil Peters, a sea of snow is a sea of opportunity.

While the snowfall has created a headache for many of us on the roads ... it's been a moneymaker for snow plow drivers.they've been working day and night to clear private parking lots and drives.

Today we rode along with one of those drivers.

2:23-2:31 when the snow flies i make more money in the winter time than i make in the summer.

Peters goes by pete as in the owner of pete's custom landscape and design.

And today he's one of the most popular guys in town.

:53 "the phone rings off the hook when this happens."

On call 24/7 sot: ?16-20 you know what i'm going to send one of my guys over there now whether its shoveling or driving up and down the same business parking lots .

?nats?

- he and his crew have been plowing ahead.

?:25-28 i've had a couple of hours asleep every day for the last four days.making the most of a busy year :27-45 we've had snow for the last 7th 8th and 9th of february.

The 4th we've had snow; the 1st we've had snow the 11th we've had snow and the 15th we've had snow so we've been bombarded."that's already eclipsed all of last season.?nats?2:41 it wasn't the greatest but every little bit of snow we get helps.

We always get some.

But this year's exceptional.

2:50 in both snow and dollars :33 -38 and then some.

It already has and it's not even over yet.

3 peters tells us this isn't the most snowfall he's plowed....but it definitely compares to some of the bigger storms we've seen in the