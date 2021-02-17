Covering South Carolina

Girl who was charged with unlawful carry of a handgun.

> south carolina covid-19 vaccine advisory committee will meet virtually at noon and talk about what's been done and vaccine rollout what can improve.

Additionally there's going to be emd task force update from dr. linda bell.

Leah: house judiciary committee call for ban on abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected and procedure would only be allowed if a woman's life is in danger or pregnancy was result of incest or rape.

Rehabilitation obviously mixed on this controversial legislation.

That's horrible news.

Women should have their own choice with their, you know, healthcare and what they do with their bodies and that's horrible right being taken away.

Well, i'm a woman of faith so i go with what the bible says.

I'm pro life absolutely 100%.

Leah: governor tweeted his support for the bill yesterday tweeting, quote, pass the heartbeat bill and he says he will sign the