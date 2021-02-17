FWPD searching for potential suspects in deadly Valentine's Day shooting at Candlelite Apartments

Homicide detectives are searching for two people who are considered to be 'persons of interest' after a woman was found dead inside a Fort Wayne apartment early Sunday morning.

Fort wayne police need your help finding persons of interest in a valentine's day shooting.30-year-old "tykwan walker" and 51-year-old "debra smith" are wanted in connection to the shooting death of 37-year-old "heather hobbs" on candlelite court.

Police describe walker as a five-foot eleven black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Smith is described as five-foot three black female with black hair and brown eyes.

Hobbs was found shot in the head at the candlelite apartments early sunday morning.anyone with information on walker and smith, is urged to call 4-4-9-30-00.