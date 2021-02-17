Skip to main content
Vietnamese man plays giant drum that is balanced on his head

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:22s 0 shares 3 views
A man played a giant drum that was balanced on his head in Vietnam.

The impressive video, shot in the city of My Tho in Tiền Giang Province on February 9, shows a street circus performer named Hai placing a bowl and a giant drum onto his head and then using a stick to play the drum.

