I Have My Vaccine, Can I Go Outside Now?

If you are fully vaccinated and wondering if you can stop sheltering in place–the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, yes.
Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
If you are fully vaccinated and wondering if you can stop sheltering in place–the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, yes.
Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
The state's COVID-19 vaccination website crashed early Thursday as about 1 million people became eligible for vaccinations in the..
"98,46,523 beneficiaries have been vaccinated till 6pm on February 18," informs Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Mandeep Singh..