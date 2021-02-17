Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Instagram Official .
In January, 'Page Six' confirmed that longtime friends Kardashian and Barker are in a romantic relationship.
On Valentine's Day, each of them posted a picture of the same fireplace, .
Insinuating they were having a romantic evening together.
On Feb.
16, Kardashian posted a picture of their hands intertwined.
Though she didn't tag Barker, his tattoos gave him away.
A source previously told 'People' that Barker has been romantically interested in Kardashian for "a long time" even though he once said they were "just friends.".
He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea.
He's a good guy and a really great dad.
, Source, to 'People'.
Her family and friends all really like him.
Their kids all get along too, which is sweet, Source, to 'People'