Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Instagram Official

In January, 'Page Six' confirmed that longtime friends Kardashian and Barker are in a romantic relationship.

On Valentine's Day, each of them posted a picture of the same fireplace, .

Insinuating they were having a romantic evening together.

On Feb.

16, Kardashian posted a picture of their hands intertwined.

Though she didn't tag Barker, his tattoos gave him away.

A source previously told 'People' that Barker has been romantically interested in Kardashian for "a long time" even though he once said they were "just friends.".

He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea.

He's a good guy and a really great dad.

, Source, to 'People'.

Her family and friends all really like him.

Their kids all get along too, which is sweet, Source, to 'People'