Customs officials transported in cage to do COVID-19 check on large-scale ship as it is too big to stop near port

Customs officers were transported in a cage to do COVID-19 checks on a large-scale engineering ship as it was too big to stop near the port in southern China.

The video, shot in the city of Shenzhen in Guangdong Province on February 15, shows a tower crane lifting up a cage with several customs officers inside and transporting them on to a large-scale engineering ship.

According to reports, the ship named Lan Jiang is an engineering ship which applied to transfer its business from foreign trade to domestic trade.

Since the size of the ship was too big, it could not stop near the port.

So the customs officers were transported onto the ship by a tower crane and checked the temperatures of the 134-man crew.

The video was provided by local media with permission.