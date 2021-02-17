Emma Stone unleashes chaos as Disney villain in Cruella trailer

Emma Stone transforms into Disney villain Cruella de Vil in the first trailer for Cruella.The actress can be seen abandoning her red hair for the character’s signature white and black mane in the first footage from the origin story film, in which she arrives at a party in a hooded white cape, sets herself on fire and emerges in a red gown with the monochrome hair-do.The film will tell the origin story of the villain from 101 Dalmatians, who wanted to capture the dogs to make a coat out of their fur.