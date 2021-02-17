The University of Indiana Men's Basketball team will be quarantining for the third time this season.
USI Men's Basketball Facing Third COVID-19 Quarantine
Credit: WEVVDuration: 0 shares 1 views
Protocols.
Team - back in quarantine.... it is the third time this season the screaming eagles have been benched by covid-19.... their next three games - will be made up*at a later date.... the next time the team can hit the hardwood - will be february 25th - when they welcome lindenwood university to screaming eagles