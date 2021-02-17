Gov. Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation for Illinois Following Winter Storm

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has issued a disaster proclamation for the entirety of Illinois in response to the dangerous winter storm that has blanketed the state.

Respond to any issues that arise conserving energy also being urged -- across illinois.

Between the extreme cold --- dump of snow -- and power outages is some areas --- governor pritzker declaring a disaster proclamation -- for all one- hundred 2 counties.

Here is a look at the storm -- over the last 24- hours -- from photos shared on facebook.

Governor pritzker warns -- frozen wells in key natural gas producing states like texas -- could lead to diminishing supplies -- and a price spike - impacting utility bills.

Another