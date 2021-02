Individuals age 60 and up can be placed on a waiting list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in western Kentucky, as can all essential workers (non-healthcare) and anyone age 16 and above classified as high risk by the CDC.

Western kentucky counties -- could start to vaccinate the next phase of individuals very soon.

The green river district health department says -- it will start allowing people 60 and older to sign up for a wait list.

The department -- will move ahead of the state -- in order to maintain -- the goal of administering 90-percent of their supply -- with in a week of delivery.

If you are in that next age range -- you can contact the county office -- to get