Golden Apple Award winner, Leslie Miller

She talks about the difference in teaching to an empty classroom.

Leslie Miller at Chattanooga Valley Elementary is our Golden Apple award winner for her work as a virtual teacher this year.

Of food city and news channel 12, i would like to present you with this weeks golden apple award.

Heather: miss miller is a wonderful teacher.

She treats the children in a classroom that she teaches like they are her own.

This year she is a virtual teacher and she has embrace that and just does a wonderful job.

Natural sound: we've been talking a lot about this this week.

Leslie: it definitely is a different dynamic than actually having the kids here in person.

I'm typically a very animated teacher.

Ellie-mae: when we have to do something, she comes walking around and she tries to help everyone.

But she says, there is one of me and a bazillion of you.

Wesley: she would always take her time with helping us learn.

Natural sound: all right johnny put in 15-3.

Leslie: it is actually a little lonely when i have dismissed my students because i am used to a lot of noise.

It is different being in here and not having all of their faces and things like that.

It's nice to be able to see other kids in the building and to hear other teachers teach.

It has changed a lot of how i present my material.

I've had to learn a lot.

Kind of feels like being a first-year teacher all over again.

But we are finding ways to make it work and ways to make it engaging and interesting.

Trying to keep it fun too.

I incorporate a lot of videos and things like that to share in my lessons so it's not just me.

Natural sound: all right johnny has he is jason has he is.

Good job grady.

Leslie: i know this can be a very scary time for a lot of kids.

I would like for them to look back on the pandemic of 2020 and remember this is a fun experience; a different experience that may be one that day they will be able to tell their kids they did school all online.

And you know how that was so different than other kids.

And maybe turn this into something special for them rather than you know it having a negative connotation.

