Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, February 17, 2021

S&P 500 Movers: HSIC, A

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:26s 0 shares 1 views
S&P 500 Movers: HSIC, A
S&P 500 Movers: HSIC, A

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Agilent Technologies, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.7%.

Year to date, Agilent Technologies, registers a 13.1% gain.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Agilent Technologies, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.7%.

Year to date, Agilent Technologies, registers a 13.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Henry Schein, trading down 8.2%.

Henry Schein is lower by about 3.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are TechnipFMC, trading down 3.2%, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading up 3.2% on the day.

You might like