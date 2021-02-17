Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, JD

Om, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%.

Year to date, JD.

Om, registers a 22.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baidu, trading down 3.3%.

Baidu is showing a gain of 45.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Peloton Interactive, trading down 3.0%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 3.1% on the day.