Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, JD

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:05s 0 shares 1 views
Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, JD
Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, JD

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of JD.

Om, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of JD.

Om, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%.

Year to date, JD.

Om, registers a 22.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baidu, trading down 3.3%.

Baidu is showing a gain of 45.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Peloton Interactive, trading down 3.0%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 3.1% on the day.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, BIDU

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, BIDU

Market News Video

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index,..

You might like